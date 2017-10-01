Oluseyi Adekunle has been identified as the man who jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge on Friday afternoon.



Adekunle, who, appeared to be on his way to work dropped his bag at the rails before taking the plunge into the Lagoon.





His ATM card and other items were recovered from the scene of the sad incident, thereby revealing his identity.



Officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Marine Police and other relevant agencies rushed to the scene​. to rescue Adekunle.



After searching for hours without recovering the body, the officials had to call off the joint operation.



The authorities are still investigating the cause of Adekunle’s action as he is believed to have committed suicide.



Earlier in the year, a medical doctor identified as Allwell Orji jumped to his death from the third mainland bridge into the lagoon.



In another incident, a 58-year-old identified as Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, was rescued from jumping into Third Mainland Bridge.