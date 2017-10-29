|AVM O G Martins
The identity of the man whose vehicle plunged into the lagoon in Lagos has been identified.
He is a retired Airforce officer,Air Vice Marshal O .G Martins rtd.
Mrs Laila St Matthew Daniel eulogised the victim on her post on social this
"A most devastating and shocking news of the demise of AVM O G Martins rtd this morning 29/10/2017 - his SUV plunged into the Lagoon yesterday night! He was a great Nigerian a national hero a Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CON) a statesman a father in a million and conscious and devoted husband.
A humble man - not carried away by status. A one time No 3 in the Nigeria Airforce retired but not tired a soldier's soldier turned business tycoon in retirement with very gentle and amiable disposition now sadly so, is no more.
May he transit to glory and find a rightful place in the bosom of his God and creator. Our prayers at this moment are with his wife, and the fantastic children God blessed him with. Also his siblings and others; close relations and friends . May God grant unto them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."
