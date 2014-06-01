Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, says he will not apologise for erecting a statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa in the state.

On Sunday, Okorocha unveiled the giant-sized statue, as critics accused him of frivolity.

But in a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, Okorocha said the gesture was to honour and appreciate Zuma, whose visit was “principally to sign a MoU between Jacob Zuma Education Foundation and Rochas Foundation College of Africa”.

Okorocha also said he was ready to erect more structures if that is what it takes to bring investments to the state.

“And in case these “Galatians” do not know not all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible,” the statement read.

“We owe no one apology. Rochas made a promise to open the doors of Imo to the rest of the world, for good and he is doing that and we cannot be deterred by these enemies of our people.

“If it was in the days of PDP, schools and markets would have been shot down. And roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such things was done because Rochas and his government have human face.

“The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the state.”