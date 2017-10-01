



Beautiful Caroline Danjuma has admitted dating late Tagbo

Although the actress has cleared the air that she is not accusing Davido of killing Tagbo, she however states that he has a case to answer as regards his whereabouts.

In an interview Caroline maintained that she accused Davido of dumping Tagbo’s body at a general hospital, after he allegedly died in his (Davido’s) car.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to address this whole razzmatazz about David killing Tagbo and that I said so. I never said (that Davido killed Tagbo), but yes, I did call out Davido to know the whereabouts of Tagbo, but I never said he killed him. I never used the words ‘killed Tagbo’.”

She further stated that an eyewitness confirmed that Tagbo and Davido fought, before the deceased was locked in the car where he allegedly died.

“After we heard that Tagbo’s body was in Lagos Island Hospital, Davido’s crew refused to give any information and this was about past 7pm. I contacted someone who remembered seeing Davido and Tagbo, and remembered there was a fight. This person also told me there was a bet and said the same thing my neighbour said but said 30 shots and not 50.”

Speaking further, she claimed that Tagbo drank the tequila and got intoxicated and wanted to drive his car but Davido refused and said Tagbo should stay with him.

“That was what I heard and that they drove to G12 Beach and got out leaving Tagbo in the car all locked up. He said one of the crew members came back and saw Tagbo gasping for air. This was the info they spread out there from a supposed eyewitness,” she was reported to have claimed.

On her relationship with the deceased, Caroline said that he was her lover but not the father of her daughter as was being speculated. She added that she only met him after her divorce, when her daughter was three years old.

“I met Tagbo when I was legally divorced and out of my ex’s house to start a new life…Yes we were dating.

“My daughter is three years old and I only met Tagbo last year, so it’s not possible that Tagbo is the father of Elizabeth.”

Meanwhile , the Lagos Police as at yesterday, said the autopsy report was not out.

Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal told The Nation that further actions could only be taken on the case when the autopsy result was out.

According to him, there was nothing anyone could do unless the cause of death was known.

He said: “We have already done what is necessary. Tagbo’s girlfriend lodged a complaint suspecting foul play in his death. We invited all parties some days back and sued for peace. An autopsy has been carried out and we