Wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari yesterday denied receiving two SUVs from Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris as alleged by Senator Isah Misau.The senator reiterated the allegation on Wednesday when he appeared before the senate committee probing the brickbat between him and the police chief.The senator also alleged that the IG doctored his age in his police record.Hajia Buhari tweeted yesterday: “I still ride my personal cars.”In another clarification Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, said in a statement: “Our attention has been drawn to the news being widely circulated and attributed to a member of the Senate that two SUVs from the Inspector General of Police were given to the Wife of the President Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari personally.“The Wife of the President wants to make it clear that since the assumption of office of her husband as President of Nigeria, she did not receive these mentioned vehicles.“Furthermore, the vehicles she is still using belong to the family and were the ones used during the campaign for 2015 elections including the one for her entourage.” it stated