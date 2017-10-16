It is no longer news that, veteran actress, Esther Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, is now a Christian cleric. In her days, she could be best described as a society lady. But she now has a church in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.





Iya Rainbow in an interview yesterday with the punch, said when she was younger, she didn't have a personal relationship with God despite being the daughter of a respected cleric.





Then, she used to attend parties with friends and sometimes drank herself into a stupor.





According to her, however, it got to a stage that God arrested her and told her to build a church for Him . But just as she started to know God, her husband died and left her with five children.





She said,“I became preoccupied with making my children comfortable; ensuring that they didn't lack. I didn't even think of buying clothes for myself.





When all my colleagues were buying cars , I couldn't buy one for myself. The opportunity to buy a car only came when I fell from a commercial bus in front of the late Gbenga Adeboye's office. I think his boys told him about the accident and he later promised to launch a movie for me. It was the money I got from the launch I used to buy a Mazda 626”







Continuing , she said,“Though I wasn't a strong Christian when I was younger, I never visited a witch doctor. I only called on God whenever I was in trouble. But when I got to know God better, I realised that He had been watching over me. Maybe He felt that He still needed me to work for Him”







