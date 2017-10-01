President Buhari has said, he hopes God gives Nigerians the patience to tolerate his government so that they can deliver on all their electoral promises.





He said this on Friday when he hosted a delegation of judges led by Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria, to the presidential villa in Abuja, on Friday, October 6th.





"I have said it so many times, I don’t mind saying it now to you because some of you may not have even the time to listen to radio or watch television as regularly as other people do.





From 1999 to 2014, Nigeria has never realised so much resources since our independence, never, because the average production – go to any renowned financial or economic institution in the world;





They know Nigeria produced an average of – (was) 2.1 million barrel per day at an average cost of 100 dollars per barrel.







But when we came in it crashed to 37 dollars per barrel, and we overlooked saving and there was no saving.





So really, we have just started working and we hope God in his infinite mercy would give Nigerians the patience to tolerate us.” he said