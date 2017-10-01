Buhari and Okorocha

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, says the fact that President Buhari did not attend his 55th birthday party last month doesn't mean that they are at loggerheads.



Rochas who had a media parley at the government house in Owerri, yesterday October 12th, said he strongly believes in President Buhari and that their relationship is not only cordial but wonderful.





According to him, he is not among the people who change colours every second, or always sitting on the fence. Many people had insinuated that President Buhari and Rochas Okorocha were at loggerheads after he failed to attend his party despite being in Nigeria.





"I have a very cordial and wonderful relationship with President Buhari. Sincerely speaking I believe in him. The President had delegated the Vice-President to come for that occasion and his advanced team had already arrived when other national assignment came up and he had to travel out of the country.





It is not true that I am having a problem with President Buhari. I am not among the people who change colours every second or always sitting on the fence.





