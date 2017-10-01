



An ex Niger Delta militant leader, Pastor Reuben Wilson, popularly known in the creeks as General Reuben has denied link with the travails and prosecution of Edmund Ebiware, a suspected bomber of October 1, 2012 Independence Day bombing.





Reuben described as a "wicked blackmail and misplaced fact the claims by some sympathisers and relations of the detained suspected bomber that he was involved in his travails and detention by the Federal Government.







The ex militant leader, who broke his silence on the matter in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Friday, said he had read many frivolous and false and claims against him on the social media by the detained Ebiware and his followers to deliberately shift blame on his (suspect ’s ) travails.





Wilson, who is also a peace advocate working with the Federal Government through the Presidential Amnesty Office, said the decision to speak out and warn those behind his character assassination was for them to prevail on Ebiware to tell them the truth about what led to his arrest and not shift blame.





He stated,“I decided to keep silent on the matter because the case of his arrest is in court. His followers, who are blinded to facts, should understand that the case is in court and if he is innocent, God will ensure he regains his freedom.





"It is wicked that they should hold another person responsible for what happened. If I was arrested and I know that am innocent, what stops me from gathering the legal proofs to gain my freedom? I was not involved in his arrest and the blackmail against me cannot ensure his freedom"







It will be recalled that the detained Ebiware, also known as Don Capelo was arrested under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for his alleged involvement in the October 1, 2012 car bombing alongside the Okah brothers .







Ebiware was convicted and sentenced to a life imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole with effect from October 3, 2010.

The trial judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole sentenced Ebiware after he was found guilty on the entire three counts preferred against him by the Federal Government .





Many of his supporters and those advocating his release from prison have described his trial and conviction as “politically motivated.





They accused some Bayelsa's politicians and former Niger Delta militant leaders, including Wilson of being behind his travails.



