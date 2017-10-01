Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, October 08, 2017 / comment : 0

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike seems to have found love again following his recent divorce from his estranged wife and mother of his four children, Suzanne Emma Rero.
He's been sharing beautiful and loved-up photos of himself with a curvy lady who has been identified as a 28-year old South African.

In a recent interview, the actor is quoted to have said, 'she’s my friend, that’s all I can say. I’m matured enough to have a friend.

The important thing now is that am happy, and yes she’s my friend. Emeka Ike’s case is always on fired. Can't I live in peace? He laughed.

When asked if he has gotten over his ex, he said, 'she got a divorce illegally to marry another man, after she told her son, she’s going to get married and have kids from another man. I believe she’s married now though.

That’s not my problem, I have begged her severally to come back and she refused. I haven’t divorced her though, but we are no more together'.

