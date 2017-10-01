President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the allegation that his government is full of lies and propaganda.





He said achievements recorded by his regime since it came into power since May 19, 2015 are there for all to see.





The President spoke at the ongoing Nigeria Governor's Forum Media Conference holding in Abuja.





President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said it was sad that fake news were being promoted by some Nigerians.



