The hope of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had about having ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo back to their fold might have been dashed as he has made it clear that would never happen.

Obasanjo told journalist on Tuesday afternoon in Abeokuta after holding a closed-door meeting with the caretaker chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, that he has no plans of returning to the PDP.

The meeting was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, which lasted for one hour.

The former president said,“I will never return to the PDP, just like a dog would never return to its vomit.”



The meeting between the two had been reported in the media earlier in the day, as Makarfi arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Library in Abeokuta with an entourage of few other party chieftains.