Dencia

American based Cameroonian singer and beauty entrepreneur, Dencia has called out Yemi Alade on her Instagram page, one year after the Nigerian singer reportedly dissed her in an interview she granted.





Yemi Alade granted an interview last year where she said Dencia needs to get a new job. One year later, Dencia is now calling her out for disrespecting her.





During the interview, Yemi was asked which artiste she thinks should find a new job and though she tried at first not to call any names, she eventually called Dencia's name, saying she was only entertaining on the red carpUS based Cameroonian singer and beauty entrepreneur.





Dencia found out about the interview last year but decided not to call her fellow singer out yet because, according to her, musically she wasn't doing well". Now that she's released her album, which she said debuts at number 3 on the US charts, Dencia is back for revenge.





In a series of posts she dragged Yemi Alade and kind of insinuated that Yemi sleeps with her manager to get to the top. She shared a video where she called Yemi ugly and said she is on a higher level than Yemi.

"Yemialade Fuck u.My Album debuted on #3 I don't have to fuck managers & whatever 2 get 2 the Top.No I won't stop music,my Debut album killed all of u & yes I'm bragging.Same way u called my name I'm calling urs & I did this after my album Went #3 within 12hrs not cuz I need the promo?





All love,no hard feelings just letting uno but if we ever cross paths it'll be nothing but love from me but I couldn't let it go (Elsa voice) had to Rub it in yo face.I don't brag abt my achievements but I had 2 do this for the #Culture.





It's 1-1 let's keep it cute moving forward so please don't respond cuz we all know how reckless I can be with my mouth.Next time all of u talking shit should go buy ur faves album so I won't have shit 2 say until then y'all missing like her edges when it's time to support her,y'all weren't even thinking about her until I spoke about her so free press for her.







Even of my album or songs never make it on the radio or ur miserable phones,u can't take my #3 from me. ?????? Turned off comments because I don't want anyone who supports me 2 disrespect or insult her,she talked shit about me I'm the only 1 allowed to defend me."





In a different post, Dencia shared the video of the interview the Johnny crooner granted last year which angered her. She proceeded to point out all the things she's achieved which Yemi hasn't.





She told her that asides being entertaining on the red carpet, she is also entertaining in the board room and on the US charts and rubbed it in by telling Yemi that she hasn't been able to achieve those.





She went on to make fun of Yemi's edges, which looked to be receding a bit in the video Dencia shared.

She wrote:





"As an artist,I’m proud 2 have another job and that’s being an entrepreneur,I build my multi million $ company with 2 songs,why I’m I responding now a year later?







Well you have to beat people at their own game,she's been in this industry working day and night right? Thinks she's a better singer right? But now my album debuts #3 perfect time for me 2 talk shit because now we are talking music.





I might entertain u on the red carpet & make u laugh but I will entertain u in a board room full of CEO's (something u aren't) and I’ll entertain u on the US charts at #3 something u didn’t do. As an artist u stick 2 promoting urself and your music and keep people’s names out your mouth. Katy Perry was counted out but where is she now ? I can go on and on.





