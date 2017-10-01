Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has debunked rumours that he has a wife and a set of twins outside his marriage.

According to the governor, who spoke at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta, on Friday, the rumour is the handiwork of his enemies who are bent on tarnishing his image and scoring cheap political points.

"There was a time they said I had twins outside my marriage. They would just write rubbish. You sit in one corner and write rubbish? Did you know that my mother-in-law called me and asked about this twins issue?” the governor asked.

"I don’t know if my (elder) brother is here. If you are looking for twins, go to the likes of my brother. All the wives that I may need, my dad had had them for me. Eleven! What else do I need another wife for? Even one wife is a problem.

"Look, I went to Abuja and came back this (yesterday) morning. Where would I have time for a wife. Even, my children, it is difficult to see them, and some characters will be writing rubbish.

"They said it is one corper. Rubbish! I’ve been married for 26 years, I don’t have one girlfriend. Where do I want to get that?”