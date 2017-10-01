



Fifi , 32, an Iirish stripper/call girl who is not shy of showing off her 40EE boobs has gladly boasted that she always makes Irish men happy after photos of a sex party organized by St Patrick’s Ballyragget club in Ireland went viral on Wednesday night.

Fifi claims she slept with three men at the event as shocking video and pictures apparently showed Fifi with her breasts dipped in the winning hurling cup, while cavorting with a young man and another escort.





Fifii said she and her colleague were paid €400 (£355) in total to attend the party between 8pm and 9.30pm and that the pub door was closed and it was a private knees-up with more than 20 men inside.



"I only had sex with one guy that night. "It didn’t happen in the pub. They have some hotel as wellupstairs".



"Some of the guys who were at the party have been in touch. "Yesterday [Thursday] evening they come from the party to Kilkenny and had some sex. Two of them. They had a b*** job and sex, both. You can look on my reviews. I don’t know if they left reviews.



"Yes, they left happy, I always make men happy. I come here to make Irish men happy. I like myjob" "They paid €200 for one hour.”

Speaking about how her business is now booming since the videos and erotic images went viral, Fifi claimed:“Yesterday it was non stop.



"My phone is ringing much more. Percentage there’s been maybe a 70% increase. Yes, more money. I am glad too. They like big boobs".