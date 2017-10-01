Later Master Kanyikunmi Ajulo

Nigeria's foremost human right lawyer and former National Secretary of Labour Party,Barr Kayode Ajulo has lost his only son in a car crash.



The crash which occurred in Abuja on Saturday 30th September 2017 took the life of the six year old boy.



Ajulo who was devastated when CKN News spoke to him last night,confirmed the incident .





He couldn't give any further information,but CKN News investigation revealed that the young Ajulo died while in the company of a family friend when he ran into a trailer around the Gwarinpa Kubwa road .





Meanwhile ,the Burial Service for the remains of MASTER KAYIKUNMI KAYODE-AJULO, the late son of Dr (Barr.) Kayode & Mrs. Kofoworola Ajulo shall take place at FCT Gwarimpa, opposite St. Mathew Anglican Church, Gwarimpa Abuja today Monday, 2nd October, 2017 @ 10.am prompt.





This is according to a release signed by Hon Olutoye Ajulo on behalf of the family

NOTE: Liturgy of the (Church of Nigeria) Anglican Communion shall be performed at the grave side.



