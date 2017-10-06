The Nigerian Army says Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has put his followers in a difficult situation as he has no means of livelihood.

Spokesman of the Army Brig. Gen. Sani Usman stated this at a two-day media conference on the military’s enhancement of human rights.



The conference held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Army, during a recent exercise in the Southeast nicknamed Operation Python Dance , clashed with members of IPOB who believed the soldiers were in Abia state to arrest their leader.

Usman, while hammering on the importance of effective army-media relations, said Kanu had succeeded in leading his followers into a one chance bus .”

"Sometimes, whether we like it or not, we want to stand against the truth. But no matter how long, the truth will come to pass on October 17. This is an individual without a means of livelihood,” he said.

"I can speak eloquently. So what? If I can speak like him, I can also have my own group, that’s exactly what is happening.



