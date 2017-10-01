



Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central) on Wednesday alleged that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, impregnated and married a female police officer, which he said is against the rule of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Misau, on the floor of the Senate said the lady in question had since been promoted, despite her lack of qualification for a higher rank.

The senator, who is currently briefing his colleagues, said the corruption in the Force, under the current IGP, Ibrahim Idris, must be questioned if the integrity of the Police Force must be restored.