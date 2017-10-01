Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » How Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris Allegedly Impregnates, Then Marries Junior Officer
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017 / comment : 0


Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central) on Wednesday alleged that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, impregnated and married a female police officer, which he said is against the rule of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Misau, on the floor of the Senate said the lady in question had since been promoted, despite her lack of qualification for a higher rank.

The senator, who is currently briefing his colleagues, said the corruption in the Force, under the current IGP, Ibrahim Idris, must be questioned if the integrity of the Police Force must be restored.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú