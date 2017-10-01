Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he was able to contain tension in the country via dialogue with relevant stakeholders.



He said this at the opening panel of the Dialogue of Civilisations, Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments, Rhodes Forum’s 15th Anniversary Summit in Greece on Friday.



Speaking further, Jonathan said he conveyed a National Conference in 2014 to discuss the way forward for the country.



"When I was in office as President, I championed the cause for good governance, transparent elections and peaceful power transfers, because I also believed that at the heart of the dialogue for a more peaceful world, is the need to cultivate a culture of democracy and good governance at the national levels.





This is a good way to reduce local tensions that could blossom into global crisis,” Goodluck Jonathan said.





"In Nigeria, through a process of dialogue, we arrived at an amnesty programme that brought an end to the crisis in the Niger Delta, an oil-rich region in my country that accounts for all the oil wells that remain the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.”





Similarly, he expressed disappointment over President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence not to implement decisions reached at the CONFAB.