Suspects

A suspected armed robber, Moses Angah (40), yesterday confessed to have killed one of his victims, but insisted it was a mistake.





Speaking with journalists at the Kaduna State Police Command, Angah said that his intention was to scare the 84yr old victim, identified as Alhaji Usman, not to kill him. He confessed to have hit the old man’s head with an iron bar before fleeing the scene.





The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh, also paraded other 32 suspects, involved in criminal offences ranging from theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, among others. Angah said that he was not aware that Usman was dead until after two weeks.



He admitted to have collected N80,000 and phones from Usman’s wife. He said:“I specialised in burgling shops. I don’t kill; I only got to know yesterday that the man I robbed two weeks ago died as a result of injury he sustained from the iron bar I used to hit his head. It’s the economic situation that pushed me into this mess.



That night, I jumped through the fence of the first and second house. I left in anger when I didn’t get what I wanted. I then jumped into the third house where I found the man and his wife sleeping.



I hit him on the head to scare him, while his wife pleaded with me. The woman later gave me N80,000 and her mobile phone. It was at that point that I stopped beating her. I later sold the phone for N10,000.



"The police tracked the phone to the person I sold it to. The buyer, who had not yet paid for it, contacted me. I thought he wanted to pay me. When I got to him, he was with policemen. Initially, I denied that I either know the buyer or sold anything to him.

