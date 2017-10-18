The engagement ceremony of Senate President Bukola Saraki's daughter Oluwatosin to Olatunde Olusanya took place over the weekend on 28 October 2017 in Lagos.





While many observed the the lovely photos slpash all over social media, what many however didn't know is that there was an in house drama at the Eko hotel which was the reason the engagement lasted only a few hours as it was hurriedly rounded off





Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Eko hotel shut down on Saturday Morning around 3am when the flow of Electricity stopped abruptly and it was made worse because all the Dignitaries and Very very important person's who attended the engagement were lodged in the hotel with maximum security





The situation remained the same until a few hours before the wedding when the hotel got a make shift generator to run the engagement at the Ballroom of the Eko hotel whilst the rest of the hotel remained without light.





The result is the father of the bride Senate President Bukola Saraki was very unhappy and wedding was quickly rushed because some kind of sabotage was suspected.





By 4pm the sweating guests had started departing venue disappointed with the turn out of events but some stayed on until 4am partying.