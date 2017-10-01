



Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, narrowly escaped death yesterday as his official car, a G-Wagon, went up in flames along Oshodi road in Lagos moments after leaving a radio station.







His brother, Isaac Fayose, shared the news, according to him, the governor had just left a radio station, moment after, his official car exploded, fortunately, he was in another vehicle.





Fayose's Spokesman Lere Olayinka confirmed the story to CKN News but said the governor was not in that particular vehicle as at the time of the incident