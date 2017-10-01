The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed how God delivered him and others from what he described as a potential plane crash.



The bishop disclosed this at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.



The Bishop told the congregation that the aircraft plunged into crisis mid-air, but God took control and landed the plane.





He said: "There was a mid; air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control.



He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.”



The Bishop said he would give the details of the incident at a thanksgiving service later .