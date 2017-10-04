



Three former Nigeria Air Force chiefs allegedly diverted N21 billion to their personal accounts from the force, an official of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency said Tuesday.





They are a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd), former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun, and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.





Tosin Owobo, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation officer, testified that the aforementioned former NAF chiefs diverted the sum through several companies which they registered personally.





The commission’s investigator also said none of the companies had any transaction or contract with the Air Force.



Owobo testified on Tuesday when they were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos.





The commission accused them of converting N21billion from NAF through various companies, namely Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, Mcallan Oil and Gas Limited, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Limited, Deegee Oil and Gas Limited, Timsegg Investment Limited and Solomon Health Care Limited.



Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Owobo said N5.9billion was transferred from NAF accounts to Delfina Oil and Gas Limited.





He said after the money was converted to dollars, it was handed over to Gbadebo, who took it to Adigun, who in turn took it to Amosu.





He said Mcallan Oil and Gas Limited received N6.1billion from NAF, while Trapezites BDC Limited received N3.6billion.





Deegee Oil and Gas Limited were also said to have received N800million from NAF accounts, while Timsegg also got the same amount.