The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to procure arms for officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).





This was sequel to the passage of a motion by Hon. Solomon Maren titled:“Need to Curb Incessant Attacks on Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission.”





According to Maren, Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 empowers the agency’s officials, who are under attack, to carry arm.





He noted that there have been incessant attacks on officials of the corps across the country and added that the government should activate the law and procure arms for them.



