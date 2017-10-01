A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a laptop and a mobile phone at gunpoint.



Izuma Ajaere was found guilty on Wednesday by an Ikeja High Court sitting in Lagos State for robbing Uchenna Ukah in his residence in Ajao Estate.



At about 9: 30 p.m. on June 22, 2012, Ajaere and an accomplice had accosted Ukah at gunpoint outside his flat at No. 12, Vincent Eze, Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos and robbed him of the items, the prosecution led by Mrs. A.B Awosika, told the court.



Mrs Awosika said: "After confronting Ukah, the victim led them to his flat where they stole a laptop, a modem and a blackberry mobile phone. Ajaere and his accomplice after the robbery, locked the complainant in his apartment with the intent to also rob his neighbours.





"The complainant managed to get out of his apartment to raise an alarm leading to Ajaere and his accomplice being apprehended. Ukah’s laptop and modem were recovered from the duo, however, his blackberry mobile phone was never recovered."





Ajaere denied robbing the complainant while testifying during the trial. He said that he only went to Ajao Estate for hairdressing work and was arrested by policemen during a raid.



He said he was wrongly charged with conspiracy and armed robbery by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.





Justice Kudirat Jose found Ajaere guilty and ordered that he be hung by the neck till he dies. She stated that the prosecution had proven its case beyond every reasonable doubt.





The judge also said Ukah was clear and emphatic in his testimony about the events of the armed robbery and his evidence was pivotal in convicting Ajaere.





Justice Jose said: "The evidence of the prosecution witness proved that the defendant was one of the armed robbers, therefore, all the ingredients of the crime of armed robbery has been shown.





The prosecution has proved the charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery beyond a reasonable doubt.



The defendant is hereby sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to death for armed robbery.



He is to be hanged by the neck till he is dead; may the Lord have mercy on his soul."