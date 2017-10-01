



Gunmen have abducted Adetutu Adebanjo, a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic and are demanding N10 million ransom for her release.









According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Mr Salihu Lukman, Director of The National Association of Kogi Students (NAKOSS) the HND 1 student was kidnapped last Friday at Itakpe junction, on Lokoja-Okene road on her way to Ogun State.









It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers stopped the commercial bus she was travelling in when the abductors stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted her.









Mr Lukman, said that the abductors had reduced the ransom to N500,000 after negotiations.

"As I speak to you, negotiations are still on going. Today makes it the 4th day now and the poor mother of Adetutu who happens to be a widow can’t afford the ransom.









We are pleading with the government and the public to come to the aid of this poor student so that we can secure her release,” the statement said.









The spokesperson for Kogi State Police Command, ASP William Aya who confirmed the development, said that the police was working hard to rescue the student, adding that the command had already deployed a special squad which was on the trail of the kidnappers.