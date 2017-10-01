Unknown gunmen abducted three local government leaders of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Kogi state on Friday, October 13.



The abducted party chieftains are Ademu Kadir from Idah Local Government Area, Alilu Omo and Ocholi from Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area.





Confirming the kidnap, the Kogi State Chairman of APDA, Abdulmumini Ibrahim , said the officers were on their way to Idah after attending the inaugural meeting of the state working committee of the party in Lokoja on Friday.





He explained that the bus carrying the party leaders was ambushed by the gunmen along Idah road. Passengers were robbed while the trio were taken to an unknown destination by the kidnappers.





Abdulmumini said the Commissioner for Police in Kogi State command, Ali Janga has been contacted.