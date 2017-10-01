



Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at former Head of State Yakubu Gowon over his comment that Nigeria cannot be restructured.

Gowon had on Saturday said that restructuring Nigeria was not possible due to the country’s many ethnic groups.

But in a reaction, Fani-Kayode described the statement as “shameful" According to him, Gowon had disappointed the Christian fate and had forgotten that with God all things are possible.



"Restructuring Nigeria is impossible”- Gen.Yakubu Gowon. This is one of the most shameful and retrogressive assertions in contemporary Nigerian history and sadly it comes from a man who claims to pray.

Has Gowon forgotten that Bible says “with God ALL things are possible?” the former Minister of Culture tweeted.