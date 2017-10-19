The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described former Nigeria Head of State retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon as a symbol of patriotism.



He said this in a statement on Wednesday to celebrate Gowon’s 83rd birthday.





According to the Speaker, the former Head of State has been instrumental in Nigeria’s unity.





"His Excellency, Gen. Gowon has been known for demonstrating uncommon patriotism, courage, vision and statesmanship as well as a genuine commitment to national unity and integration,” he said.



"Gowon’s unwavering commitment, excellent leadership disposition, vision as well as his ability to galvanise the broad spectrum of Nigerian society.”





He lauded Gowon’s peacemaking efforts in the country, describing him as a “fine Military officer who worked for the preservation of the nation’s unity.”