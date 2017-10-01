Wike ,Ronaldo,Real Madrid Officials

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Monday met with Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during a tour of the European champions’ training facility at the Santiago Bernabéu.



The governor also met with the club’s captain and Spain international Sergio Ramos.



According to reports, Wike has been scheduled to meet Real President Florentino Pérez on Tuesday to formalise an agreement on the establishment of a football academy in the state.



Those who accompanied the governor to the Spanish club were the State Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, former Nigerian international, Adokiye Amiesimaka, and Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr. Kazma.



Wike, in a chat with Ronaldo and Ramos, said the aim of setting up a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers state was to develop stars that would rule the world.





"We are using football as one of the key empowerment programs for the next generation. We want to grow international football stars from a tender age,” he said.





"We will tap from the experience and exposure of Real Madrid and their stars. This is a project that will revolutionise football in Rivers State and Nigeria.”



