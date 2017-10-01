Gov Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Thursday presented the 2018 budget estimate of N298.078 billion to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.



The governor, while presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Hope and Consolidation" said N147.5 billion representing 49. 48 percent will be for recurrent expenditure while the capital expenditure takes N150.5 billion representing 50. 52 percent.



The budget estimate has an increase of N3.62 billion representing 1.21 percent compared to the 2017 budget of N294.4 billion.



A breakdown of it indicates that N18 billion would be spent on the education sub-sector in 2018.



