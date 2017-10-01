Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has frowned at the activities of some personnel of the Nigerian Army who allegedly extort money from indigenes of the state.

The Abia governor, in a statement on Saturday, also expressed displeasure with alleged corporal punishment of some indigenes by soldiers.



The human rights infringements, according to the governor, were committed along the Bende-Umuahia Road, Ohafia township and within Aba and its environs.



To this end, Ikpeazu called on the Commander of the 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army Ohafia, Brig.-Gen. Adul Ibrahim to closely monitor the activities of his men.



He said the excesses of the military operatives were capable of triggering civil unrest in the state.



"While the state government has always indicated its preparedness to cooperate with all security agencies in their lawful operations within the state.



We shall not condone a situation where the presence of the Army in the state becomes a platform to (trample on) the human rights of our people and subject them to inhumane and degrading treatments without any lawful excuse,” the statement read.





"The Government of Abia State shall no longer condone this unwarranted assault on the people of the state. Our people, as law-abiding citizens, deserve their basic freedom and fundamental rights to life, personal liberty and dignity of the human person.



"These rights are guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the same law from which the Army derives its authority.

