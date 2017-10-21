Gov Rotimi Akeredolu





The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that his administration is already working on building a cancer treatment centre in the state as part of its efforts to tackle the disease.

He said the medical committee in his administration had recommended the project and it would be carried out before the expiration of its term.





The governor, who spoke at the 20th anniversary of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, said efforts were ongoing to ensure that the project would be completed before the end of his tenure in office.





He said,“I will build a centre for BRECAN because I believe in BRECAN, the medical committee has recommended it and we shall do it before we leave office"





He advised women to always examine their breasts for early detection of breast cancer, noting that the belief that breast cancer was a spiritual attack was wrong.





In her welcome address, the founder of the BRECAN and wife of the governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, described breast cancer as the most common type of cancer, saying the number of people being killed by it continued to rise.





In a related development, the state House of Assembly also said on Friday said that it would pass a bill to support the fight against breast cancer in the state.





Speaking during an interactive session with members of BRECAN on the floor of the House in Akure, the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, on behalf of the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, said that they would do all within their power as legislators to ensure that the battle against breast cancer was won.





He said,“The issue of breast cancer is no longer a small matter and that is why as legislators interested in the welfare and safety of our people, we will do all we can to support the ongoing fight against the disease , which is led by BRECAN.



