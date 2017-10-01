Makurdi, the capital of Benue State will standstill this weekend as the flagship mega comedy show, designed by telecommunications giant, Globacom, Glo Laffta Fest, hits the agrarian city with star comedians including Godwin Komone, better known as Gordons and Benneth Daniel, popularly known as Acapella.

The show, which has, since April 16, 2017 when it debutted in Port Harcourt, paraded accomplished stand-up comedians, including Basketmouth, Salvador from Uganda, Bovi Ugboma, I Go Dye, Acapella, De Don, Seyi Law, Bash, Senator, Dan D’Humorous, Kenny Blaq, and Still Ringing, will be held at the expansive Royal Choice Inn, in the centre of the city with Nollywood divas, Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo as comperes while Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo is expected as a celebrity guest.

According to Globacom, “this massive comedy show is on the final lap now, having traversed the length and breadth of this great country in the last 25 weeks. The show has continued to evolve every week since the first edition. In essence, the people of Makurdi will be getting on Sunday the very best of comedy they will ever find on a single stage. Our subscribers and prospective subscribers are invited to partake in this unforgettable comedy fiesta”.

Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, enthused that Makurdi residents should look forward to the best of his jokes on Sunday.

Said he, “I want to appeal to the good people of Makurdi not to miss out on the fun of Glo Laffta Fest this Sunday. It is going to be the best evening they have had ever! Take it to the bank”, while Gordons on his own part added that he was super excited to be on Glo Laffta Fest stage in Makurdi on Sunday." I’m all revved up to unleash the fun. Don’t be left behind. Come and have the fun of your life”, he posited.

Glo subscribers wishing to attend the show are expected to recharge up to N2,000 credit in the month preceding the event and send an SMS ‘LOL’ with the location name to the short code 240; for example, "LOL Makurdi” to 240. Those who fail to meet this criterion but who desire to attend the show are requested to go to the event venue with N2000 to purchase airtime for their use consequent upon which they will be entitled to entry tickets.