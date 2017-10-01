Former President Goodluck Jonathan reportedly visited Minna, Niger state on Wednesday where he held a closed door meeting with former military President Ibrahim Babangida.





Jonathan arrived the Niger state capital at about 10.00am in a GMC bulletproof SUV with registration number ABJ 961ER





A former Senator, Nimi Barigha Amange, who had represented Bayelsa East in the National Assembly was said to have accompanied Jonathan.





A source said, "Only former Jonathan and Babangida were in the meeting, the source said adding that“even former senator Amange waited in another part of the residence"





It was gathered that the meeting between the duo which started a few minutes after 10.00am did not end until about 12.14pm.





On his way out, Jonathan declined to speak to journalists, describing his visit as“private".





Upon insistence for a comment, the former president said he had not seen General Babangida since he returned from medical vacation and felt it was the right time to do so.



