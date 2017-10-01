|Scene of latest incident
The Ghanaian government has ordered for an immediate ban to the construction of fuel stations after a fire killed seven people last week.
On Thursday, October 12, 2017 President Nana Akufo Addo outlined measures to stop explosions at petrol and gas stations.
Twenty fuel stations have already been closed this week and Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority plans to recruit 200 auditors to check fuel stations' safety standards.
Ghana has had eight fuel station disasters in the last three years. The deadliest was in June 2015 when more than 100 people died after an explosion in the capital.
