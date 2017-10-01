Scene of latest incident

The Ghanaian government has ordered for an immediate ban to the construction of fuel stations after a fire killed seven people last week.



On Thursday, October 12, 2017 President Nana Akufo Addo outlined measures to stop explosions at petrol and gas stations.



Twenty fuel stations have already been closed this week and Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority plans to recruit 200 auditors to check fuel stations' safety standards.

