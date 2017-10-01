Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, lied against his government by claiming that the last administration released the sum of N100 billion and another $295 million in cash within two weeks of the 2015 general election.



Jonathan, in a statement on his behalf by his Special Assistant, New Media, Reno Omokri indicated that the lies by the vice President were becoming characteristic.



The statement indicated that the claims credited to Osinbajo, while speaking in Lagos on Friday, at a “Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference,” that President Jonathan released the huge sums weeks before the election, was false.



“I make bold to say that the Vice President has once again taken to his characteristic habit of lying,” the statement read.



“Nigerians may recall that only last week, Vice President Osinbajo was in Anambra State, where he lied that the present administration had paid $2 billion for the second Niger Bridge.



“I had cause to expose that lie and forced the Presidency to issue a ‘clarification’. The money released was 2 billion Naira and it came from the Sovereign Wealth Fund set up by the Jonathan administration which the APC resisted and challenged in court.



“It will also be recalled that in February 2016, the Vice President again lied when he claimed that both the Jonathan and Yar’Adua government did not build a single road. This fact was easily disproved when even members of this administration, including Osinbajo’s boss, President Buhari, began commissioning projects, including roads built by the Jonathan administration.



“Nigerians will recall that the Jonathan administration rebuilt the Benin-Ore portions of the Benin-Lagos road,” Vom-Manchok road, the Kano-Zaria Road Bridge (named after late Emir Ado Bayero) and many more.