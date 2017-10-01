The FRSC Celebrity Marshals Unit has released a list of top media and entertainment personalities to be inducted as new members in 2017





According to a press release pushed out by the Coordinator of the Unit,Chris Kehinde Nwandu in Abuja ,some of the new celebrity marshals include AIT anchor person of Focus Nigeria ,Gbenga Aruleba,the Chief Executive of ONTV, Soundcity TV Tajudeen Adepetu,torch bearing artiste and TV host Zakky Azzay.





Others include the Managing Director /Editor In Chief of Sun Newspaper, Eric Osagie,Jiire Kuforiji GM AIT Lagos,Yewande Iwuoha,GM Raypower Lagos





Also on the bill are veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu, Executive Director Marketing Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Vera Oshokoya as well as veteran broadcaster ,Olusesan Ekisola.

Former President of Directors Guild of Nigeria,Bond Emeruwa,CEO of Goldmyne TV Sesan Rufai,Editor Sunday of New Telegraph Newspapers Juliet Boumah , Radio Personality Nanli Diali of Rhythm and human right lawyer Barr Kayode Ajulo are included in the list.





The induction of the new members will form part of the activities marking the 1st Annual Lecture of the FRSC celebrity Special Marshals scheduled for 10th November at Renaissance Hotel,GRA Ikeja Lagos.





The event which commences at 11am will have as its Guest Speaker, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who will be speaking on the topic:Ember Months,The Myths,The Rush And Subsequent Effects among other notable speakers.





The FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Unit was established in 2011 with the aim of using notable personalities in the media,movie,Music,Comedy and other showbiz industry as ambassadors for road safety.

Their mandates include advocacy, National Patrol, enlightenment programmes at motor parks and various activities that’ll help in reducing road crashes.

The current membership of the Unit currently stands at over a hundred across the country.



