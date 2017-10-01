Mr Boss Gida Mustapha is a lawyer, management consultant, politician and businessman.
Born in Adamawa State, Mr Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong Adamawa state and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri Borno State and graduated with WASC and HSC in 1976. He earned his Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979 and was called to bar in 1980. From 1980 to 1981, Mr Mustapha did the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) - Directorate of Legal of legal Services at the Army Headquarters.
One of Mustapha’s career highlights was his appointment as a member of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), serving from 2000 to 2007. Mr Mustapha also played key leadership roles at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) serving as Social Secretary and Chairman at the Yola branch.
Born in Adamawa State, Mr Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong Adamawa state and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri Borno State and graduated with WASC and HSC in 1976. He earned his Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979 and was called to bar in 1980. From 1980 to 1981, Mr Mustapha did the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) - Directorate of Legal of legal Services at the Army Headquarters.
One of Mustapha’s career highlights was his appointment as a member of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), serving from 2000 to 2007. Mr Mustapha also played key leadership roles at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) serving as Social Secretary and Chairman at the Yola branch.
He was a deputy national chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the legacy parties that formed the ruling APC. The new SGF is a member of various professional bodies including African Bar Association (ABA), Commonwealth Lawyers Association, International Bar Association (IBA) and Human Rights Institute (HRI). He is the National Vice President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship international Nigeria.
President Buhari on 23 June, 2016 appointed him the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Mustapha made three attempts to govern Adamawa State. First, he contested for the SDP gubernatorial ticket. In 2007, Mustapha made another attempt on the platform of the Action Congress (AC), but lost to Ibrahim Bapetel, a decision that was said to have affected the political alliance between Mustapha and Atiku.
Mustapha also vied for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket but lost to present governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla.
President Buhari on 23 June, 2016 appointed him the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Mustapha made three attempts to govern Adamawa State. First, he contested for the SDP gubernatorial ticket. In 2007, Mustapha made another attempt on the platform of the Action Congress (AC), but lost to Ibrahim Bapetel, a decision that was said to have affected the political alliance between Mustapha and Atiku.
Mustapha also vied for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket but lost to present governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla.
No comments