Some officers of the FRSC today survived an abduction attempt by a motorist in Lagos. This was how Chris Kehinde Nwandu , who witnessed the incident narrated the story.. "Picture Story:But for the quickly intervention of the men of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad... The whereabout of officers of the FRSC would have been unknown for now.The officers stopped this Utility Van with Reg No AGL 510 CF opposite 7up at the toll gate inbound Lagos.. While the two occupants of the vehicle were being questioned for none use of seatbelt belt ,they sped off with the officer... The Coordinator of FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals CKN who was at the scene led the pursuit of the vehicle heading towards Oworonshiki with other FRSC officers in their vehicle Ao1 761RS (2.123) until the vehicle was blocked by men of the RRS .They were immediately arrested and being taken to Ojota Unit of the FRSC by the tollgate as at the home of this report "