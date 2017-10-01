The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau, on Sunday, said it has arrested 350 unlicensed drivers found plying the state’s highways.





This was disclosed by the sector Commander, Mrs Pat Emordi, in Jos, the Plateau state capital.





She said the arrests were affected by a special patrol which was created on October 4 to ensure unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles are kept off the road.





The arrested drivers have since being sent to driving schools for training that would make them eligible for valid licenses.





"This special patrol we initiated is really yielding positive result for us. "I assure you, until they are done with their training and the right is done, their vehicles will remain with us.



