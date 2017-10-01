The 1st FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Annual Lecture will Holds At Renaissance Hotel. GRA Ikeja Lagos On Friday 10th November 2017 starting from 11am.









The Lecture with The Theme: "Ember Months, The Rush, The Myth And Subsequent Effect" will be delivered by the Corps Marshal Of The FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, alongside other eminent keynote speakers





This was disclosed in a joint press release signed by Chris Kehinde Nwandu (Coordinator), Segun Arinze (Lagos Unit Coordinator) and Ogee Onazi (FCT Unit Coordinator) stated that the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals was established in 2001 to assist the FRSC In Propagating the gospel of safe driving Among Nigerians. educate and enlighten, as well as to act as Ambassadors of Road Safety as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities to the Society.





The marshals also as part of their mandates embark On Public Campaigns at Motor parks, high net worth areas, major roads.





They also Propagate the culture of safe driving via radio, Television and other promotional programmes .





The Celebrity Marshals also engage in raising funds to assist the FRSC procure working tools for its various activities









Membership Of the Group currently stands at over a hundred members made of Celebrities in the Media, Comedy, Music , Nollywood, Corporate world , Fashion etc.





The annual lecture was instituted to achieve the following objectives





To Create a forum to evaluate the activities of the FRSC.





To Proffer Solutions To Some Of The Challenges Being faced By The lead Agency





To Serve As An Avenue For Interaction Between FRSC And Key Stakeholders.

To Create A Platform For The Agency To Inform The Public Of Its Activities And Programmes and areas of needs.





Act as An Avenue To Kick start The Ember Months Campaign





To Raise Funds for Celebrity Special Marshals Activities





The Event will be a yearly event incorporated into the Annual Calendar of the FRSC and will be held in the ember months (September-December)





The event will be attended by dignatories, key stakeholders and members of the public



