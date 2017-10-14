Justice Coomassie

Justice Saifullahi Coomassie, a former justice of the Supreme Court on Friday died and was buried according to Muslim rites. He was aged 71.





The burial, which took place in his hometown of Zaria in Kaduna state, was attended by dignitaries like the Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris; Yariman Zazzau, Alhaji Munnir Ja’afaru; and political aide to Governor Nasir El-rufai, Lawal Sama’ila-Yakawada.





The late Coommassie started out as a teacher of Arabic and English languages in Zaria and Kaduna.





After years at the job, he went to and graduated with an LL.B from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1976. He was subsequently called to the Bar a year later in 1977.





From thence started a legal career that spanned decades and saw him work as a State Counsel with Ministry of Justice in Kwara from 1977 to 1978 and Kaduna state in 1978; a High Court judge in Kaduna state; an Appeal Court judge.





The crowning moment of his legal career came in 2008 when he called to serve on the bench of the Supreme Court.



