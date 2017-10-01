|Accident scene
Five persons from Unwana community who were on their way to a wedding in Port Harcourt in Rivers state, were burnt to death after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday, October 14th.
A Facebook user, Ugwumba Ekwe, who shared the sad story online wrote;
'So painful, and heartbreaking. Tragedy in Unwana community. My people burned to aches today, on their way to a sister's wedding. My heart is broken, what kind of accident is this?.
The major victims are from Ezi-otinya, my own compound. My people take heart, Unwana community take heart.
I Pray for quick recovery of those laying weak in the hospital as our good Lord grant the souls of the departed peace in Jesus name Amen'.
No comments