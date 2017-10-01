



On Sunday, the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti was shut indefinitely following the violent protest by students over the death of two of students that led to trouble on the institution’s campus late Friday when the late two students reportedly died after complaining of malaria.









According to reports, they were said to have been rushed to the Polytechnic Health Centre for treatment, but their condition later became worse. They died in the early hours of Saturday.







The Registrar of the institution, Sade Adediran announced the immediate and indefinite closure of the school. She however did not confirm whether any student actually died at the Polytechnic Health Centre, said to be the trigger for the violent protest.









The statement warned that any student found on campus after the closure would be apprehended and made to face the consequences.









Apart from also destroying some other property, the students blocked all roads leading to the institution preventing free movement of vehicles.