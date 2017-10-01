The Federal High Court has annouced the redeployment of 10 Federal HighCourt Judges.The affected judges include1. Hon Justice S Saidu from Port harcourt to Lagos2. Hon Justice B.B Aliyu from Yola to Portharcourt3. Hon Justice I.M Sani from Lokoja to Uyo4. Hon Justice I.L Ojukwu from Uyo to Abuja5. Hon Justice D.U Okoronkwo from Ekiti to Lokoja6. Hon Justice Agamah from Portharcourt to Ekiti7. Hon Justice F.O Giwa-Ogunganjo From Abeokuta to Port Harcourt8. Hon Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammede- Portharcourt to Abeokuta9. Hon Justice A.M.Z Anka from Lagos to Yola10. Hon Justice Ibrahim Watila from Portharcourt to AbeokutaThe affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by October 23rd, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well if least two witnesses have testified."