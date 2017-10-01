Federal High Court Redeploys 10 Judges
The affected judges include
1. Hon Justice S Saidu from Port harcourt to Lagos
2. Hon Justice B.B Aliyu from Yola to Portharcourt
3. Hon Justice I.M Sani from Lokoja to Uyo
4. Hon Justice I.L Ojukwu from Uyo to Abuja
5. Hon Justice D.U Okoronkwo from Ekiti to Lokoja
6. Hon Justice Agamah from Portharcourt to Ekiti
7. Hon Justice F.O Giwa-Ogunganjo From Abeokuta to Port Harcourt
8. Hon Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammede- Portharcourt to Abeokuta
9. Hon Justice A.M.Z Anka from Lagos to Yola
10. Hon Justice Ibrahim Watila from Portharcourt to Abeokuta
The affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by October 23rd, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well if least two witnesses have testified."
No comments