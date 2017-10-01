Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government alone cannot fund universities to a standard in which they would compete with other schools globally.





He spoke at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards and Celebration of the University of Lagos, Friday.





According to him, most of the alumni and the private sector should do more to support their alma mater as it obtains in other parts of the world.





He said: "government alone cannot support universities to the extent that is required, to keep them even at the current levels.

