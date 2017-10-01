



Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja has promised expeditious trial of suspected terrorists in various detention facilities across the country.









Justice Nyako is the leader of the team of judges handling the federal government initiative on the quick dispensation of Boko Haram cases.











This is contained in a statement released by Salihu Othman Isah, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).











According to the statement, she also advised that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to invite the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to witness the proceedings.











"We are here to ensure that nobody is persecuted. We are here for prosecution and so we have come with open minds. We have been assigned to these cases and we have no other jobs for now.











Though, this is not a regular set up of a court, however, we shall make do with what we have. "I think the (Federal) Ministry of Justice should have invited the National Human Rights Commission to witness the proceedings here.









I hope it will do so in subsequent ones. We shall be here till whatever time we close, even till 7pm everyday until we dispense of the cases. So, let’s hit the ground running”, she stated.











She expressed appreciation to all, especially the military for their contribution in ensuring that these trials are held.









Speaking earlier, the leader of the federal prosecutors, Mrs Nkiruka Jones Nebo said it is a dream come true to have reached this point of arraigning the suspects.









The Head of Complex Case Work Group (CCWG) in the Department of Public Prosecution of the Federal Ministry of Justice thanked the military authorities for keeping the detainees in their facilities in good condition.











“I trust that the Legal Aid Council is in tone with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to see that the cases are not only expeditiously dispensed with, but be seen to be just and fair.









We shall do a good job and we shall be seen to prosecute and not to persecute,” she added.











The Deputy Commander of Giwa Project, Wawa Cantonment, Major E.B. Totoh gave the total number of suspects in custody at the Giwa Facility as 1669; 1657 male (11 underage) and 12 female (1 underage).