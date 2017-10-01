It would be recalled that recently, some countries in the Caribbean Islands were devastated by hurricanes, beginning with Irma, Jose and lastly, Hurricane Maria.





While there has not been reported death of any Nigerian citizen in the affected countries by our Missions covering the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been following the situation of Nigerians in the Commonwealth of Dominica that experienced the most severe impact of Hurricane Maria.





Further to this, there are ongoing efforts to ensure that all Nigerians are safe in their various locations and where necessary, they should be evacuated, especially as it is in the case of Nigerians in the Commonwealth of Dominica.





There are approximately 500 Nigerians living in Roseau, the capital of that country, most of whom are medical students at the All Saints University.



The Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose, has since directed that the High Commission of Nigeria in Trinidad and Tobago, (which has a concurrent accreditation to the Commonwealth of Dominica) should work very closely with the International Organization for Migration, (IOM) and other relevant authorities in that country to evacuate them. Consequently, the Mission of Nigeria in Trinidad and





Tobago is working to verify these Nigerians and issue relevant travelling documents to them to facilitate their relocation.





As at , 27th of September, 2017, a total of two hundred and thirty-six (236) Nigerians, who are students of All Saint University have been evacuated with a ferry named “L-Express” to the neighbouring St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



It is expected that the last batch of these students would be evacuated today implying that all Nigerian students in that country would have been evacuated by the end of the day.





Prior to their relocation, the Mission was in constant touch with the President of All Saint University, Dr. Joshua Yusuf who has consistently confirmed that logistics and other arrangements have been put in place for the students in the temporary accommodation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



A welcoming ceremony for the students will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines later today, Thursday 28th September.





Hurricane Maria destroyed 90% of the Island country of Dominica, which is a popular destination for International Medical students.



